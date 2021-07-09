Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qurate Retail, Inc. operates and owns interests in digital commerce businesses. The company’s business and asset consist of its subsidiaries QVC Inc., HSN Inc., and zulily, llc as well as its interests in ILG and FTD, among other things. Qurate Retail Inc., formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation, is based in Colorado, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.01. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $398,676,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,034 shares of company stock worth $12,972,597 over the last ninety days. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

