Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

ICHR opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 2.30.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

