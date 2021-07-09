Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 30.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 19.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 225,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 36,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

