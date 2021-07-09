Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.61%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

