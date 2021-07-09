Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,589 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMWD stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.49. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

