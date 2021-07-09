Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 130,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,147 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -134.32 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.16. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,159,658.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,113. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

