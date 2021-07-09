Amalgamated Bank Buys Shares of 1,838 Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,300,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,253,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,922,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 130.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 335,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $11,206,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.56. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $191.89.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

