Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,705,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,918,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,862 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at $10,456,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 55.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,365,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,760,000 after purchasing an additional 486,102 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 117.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 739,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 399,376 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

