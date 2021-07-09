Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 294,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCO. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $29.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,828 shares of company stock valued at $205,144. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

