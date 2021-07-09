Amalgamated Bank Invests $252,000 in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,019,000 after buying an additional 78,443 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,565,000 after purchasing an additional 382,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTB opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.56. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $60.46.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $655.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.12 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

