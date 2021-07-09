Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,892 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,562 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $15.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.66 and a beta of 1.51. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

