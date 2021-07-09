Amalgamated Bank Sells 281 Shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Triton International were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triton International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Triton International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Triton International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Triton International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 60,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $49.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85. Triton International Limited has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $346.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.29 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRTN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Triton International news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

