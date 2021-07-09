Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 67.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 125,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 30,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 397,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 59.59% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.68%.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

