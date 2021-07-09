Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 174 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $113.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.53. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

