Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $594,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $235.82 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $239.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

