Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 641 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 37,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

Shares of AIG opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.