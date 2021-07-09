Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,625 iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $58.68.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

