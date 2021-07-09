Bank of Montreal Can Has $713,000 Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth $31,136,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 217,765 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHEN opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.