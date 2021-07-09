Bank of Montreal Can Sells 21,305 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $22,309,249.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares in the company, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,806,760 shares of company stock valued at $663,470,812. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

