Insider Selling: Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Major Shareholder Sells 10,599 Shares of Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $180,288.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $485.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $27.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

MIRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

