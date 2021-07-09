GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GoldMining Inc. is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets principally in the Americas. The company’s project resides primarily in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru. GoldMining Inc. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

GLDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of GoldMining in a report on Friday, April 9th.

NYSEMKT GLDG opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GoldMining by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 72,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

