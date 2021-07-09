Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $22.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

TPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.99.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

