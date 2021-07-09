Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $22.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
TPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.33.
Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
