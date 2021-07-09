DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shona L. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Shona L. Brown sold 15,490 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $2,452,686.60.

DASH opened at $178.56 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $256.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.71.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The business’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 92.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.7% during the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,042,000 after purchasing an additional 185,942 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 27.7% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,620 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.33.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

