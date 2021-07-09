14,724 Shares in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,292 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 35.6% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 524,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 137,542 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 17.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 325,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 48,500 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 233.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTRX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Matrix Service news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.72. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

