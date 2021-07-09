Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,186 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $2,971,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $3,682,000. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,169,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,534,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.27. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,538 shares of company stock worth $20,561,112 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.