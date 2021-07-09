Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.31

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.31, but opened at $13.75. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 30 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $557.82 million and a PE ratio of -12.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.