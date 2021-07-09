Apria (NYSE:APR) Trading Up 5.8%

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65. Approximately 4,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 403,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,528,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,898,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Apria in the 1st quarter valued at about $749,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

