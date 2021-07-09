Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $173,000 in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. 51.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OR opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.93. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.51.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OR. Zacks Investment Research raised Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

