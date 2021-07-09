Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 17,056 Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,593 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 185,865 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

ACB opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

