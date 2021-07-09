FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 232,347 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 31,793 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FireEye were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FireEye by 7,751.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.11. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FireEye news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $3,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,311,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,430,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FEYE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

