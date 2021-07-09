L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,161 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $187,393,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,467,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in L Brands by 1,689.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after buying an additional 1,528,730 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its position in L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $71.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $74.32.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

