Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Adyen has an average rating of Buy.

ADYYF stock opened at $2,531.00 on Thursday. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $1,501.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,738.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,310.50.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

