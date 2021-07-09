Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.98. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

