J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JSAIY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

JSAIY stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.45. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9796 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

