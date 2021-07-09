Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Coffee were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Coffee alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Coffee from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $4.93 on Friday. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 million, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.46.

Coffee Company Profile

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.