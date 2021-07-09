Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Holdings Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Salisbury Bancorp worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAL stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $133.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

