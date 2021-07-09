Comparing M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

M/I Homes has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares M/I Homes and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M/I Homes 8.89% 24.59% 11.88% Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for M/I Homes and Landsea Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M/I Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

M/I Homes currently has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.45%. Landsea Homes has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.11%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than M/I Homes.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of M/I Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of M/I Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares M/I Homes and Landsea Homes’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M/I Homes $3.05 billion 0.54 $239.87 million $8.47 6.61 Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.53 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

M/I Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Summary

M/I Homes beats Landsea Homes on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots for the construction of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

