Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 746,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $20,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 38.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 70,531 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 101.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,233 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 128.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Griffon by 126.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GFF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.24.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

