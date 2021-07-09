Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 20,534 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,534 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,954,000 after acquiring an additional 215,092 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $171.72 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.89 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.18.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

