Credit Suisse AG Buys 13,757 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 45.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after acquiring an additional 474,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,919,000 after acquiring an additional 72,810 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,115,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 112,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,332,000 after acquiring an additional 304,848 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total transaction of $118,767.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $99.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $73.11 and a one year high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

