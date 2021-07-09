Critical Contrast: FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) versus Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FIGS and Gildan Activewear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gildan Activewear $1.98 billion 3.44 -$225.28 million ($0.18) -190.89

FIGS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gildan Activewear.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Gildan Activewear shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FIGS and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS N/A N/A N/A Gildan Activewear -1.30% 3.11% 1.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FIGS and Gildan Activewear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 0 2 9 0 2.82 Gildan Activewear 0 0 6 0 3.00

FIGS presently has a consensus price target of $41.91, suggesting a potential downside of 5.95%. Gildan Activewear has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.96%. Given Gildan Activewear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than FIGS.

Summary

Gildan Activewear beats FIGS on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands. The company also offers hosiery products comprising athletic; dress; and casual, liner, therapeutic, and workwear socks, as well as sheer panty hoses, tights, and leggings under the brands of Gildan, Under Armour, GoldToe, PowerSox, GT a GoldToe Brand, Silver Toe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Kushyfoot, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel. In addition, it provides men's and boys' underwear products, and ladies panties under the Gildan and Gildan Platinum brand names; and ladies' shapewear, intimates, and accessories under the Secret and Secret Silky brands. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, screen printers, or embellishers, as well as to retailers and consumer brand companies. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

