Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.82.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $250.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.57. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion and a PE ratio of -65.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,155,522.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 29,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $6,811,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 733,819 shares of company stock worth $177,580,944. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.