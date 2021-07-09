Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.00 ($91.76).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €80.70 ($94.94) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.95. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

