Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.00 ($91.76).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €80.70 ($94.94) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.95. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.