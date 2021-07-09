Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.55 ($34.76).

SZG stock opened at €25.44 ($29.93) on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of €11.55 ($13.58) and a 1 year high of €29.46 ($34.66). The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of €26.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

