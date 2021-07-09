RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

RAPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $842.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.05. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.05.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Wendye Robbins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,400 shares of company stock worth $65,880 and sold 12,379 shares worth $294,960. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

