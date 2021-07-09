Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,200 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,917.45 ($25.05).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,427.40 ($18.65) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £111.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,362.95. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is -0.44%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

