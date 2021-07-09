Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,586 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 85.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,071 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,783,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $25.21 and a 52-week high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

