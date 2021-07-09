Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 156,685 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,382,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 156,685 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $20,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 132,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter.

KAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

KAR opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 831.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.64. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

