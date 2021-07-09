Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $20.24 Million Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,682 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of CareDx worth $20,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in CareDx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Sasha King sold 12,435 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,119,274.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,312,649.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,343 shares in the company, valued at $32,215,087.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,891 shares of company stock worth $15,021,287 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

CDNA opened at $86.57 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.49.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

