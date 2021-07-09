Avram A. Glazer Acquires 116,565 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Stock

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) Director Avram A. Glazer bought 116,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $458,100.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,270.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.81 million, a P/E ratio of -48.13 and a beta of 2.32. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.29). HC2 had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HC2 by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in HC2 during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HC2 during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HC2 during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in HC2 during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

